Pueblo dispatcher helps deliver baby boy over the phone

PUEBLO, CO — A baby boy has been welcomed into the world thanks in part to a Pueblo dispatcher.

Emily Gallardo received a call at approximately 8:05 a.m. on May 17 from a couple trying to deliver their baby in the Belmont area.

Thanks to Gallardo's directions over the phone, the baby was safely delivered before paramedics showed up to take the new family to the hospital.

"All I can think about is, what I want next is just medical to show up and make sure this baby is okay and the officers note on the phone call said that it was a healthy baby boy so I was pretty proud," said Pueblo Emergency Services Dispatcher, Emily Gallardo.

This call hit close to home for Gallardo since she is six months pregnant.

Pueblo Police Department

Pueblo police say mom and baby are doing well in a local hospital.

_____

