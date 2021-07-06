Pueblo dedicates park bench in memory of Kelsie Schelling

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo dedicated a bench Sunday near the city park rides in memory of Kelsie Schelling.

Police Chief Davenport spoke at the dedication along with Mayor Nick Gradisar and Schelling's mother, Laura Saxton.

Laura Saxton said the bench is not only meant to keep Kelsie's memory alive, but also to give others in abusive relationships the courage to get out.

"Someone who might be struggling can come and sit on this bench and think about Kelsie and think about what she went through and maybe that would give them the strength to get out of the bad relationship they're in because that is not an easy thing to do. So if that can help even one person, then that's worth more than probably anything," Saxton said.

Schelling was last seen in 2013. Her mom considers Pueblo her daughter's final resting place because her body has never been found.

