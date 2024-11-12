Pueblo D60 students thanked veterans through art, music and writing

PUEBLO — Pueblo School District 60 staff and students honored veterans at the Pueblo Memorial Hall Monday night.

Students showcased veteran-inspired artwork, music and writing talents as a unique way of saying thank you to all who have served.

The art pieces will be on display on the Rawlings Library's second floor for the month of November.

"Pueblo, the home of heroes, led by strong, determined people who changed the land," sang elementary students. "Thank you, thank you, to our veterans."

About 200 people celebrated D60's ninth annual Pride and Patriotism night.

Richard Zink took the stage as the keynote speaker. Zink is a retired air force combat pilot who served 31 years.

"In our society today, it can be intimidating to people to express love of country and a pride in service, so I'm so happy that District 60 has made extra effort to bring that out in our students," said Zink.

Zink said he hopes to inspire the next generation of veterans. "To pass the torch to those who are going to continue to serve and understand that freedom is not free."

A JROTC Pueblo South High School senior, Vanessa Pacheco, plans to go into the military after graduation.

"I think I can make a larger change and I want to continue helping not only my community but my nation," said Pachecho.

Pachecho said she wants more young people to understand the sacrifices made by veterans to get us where we are today.

"I think Veterans Day is just really important because we tend to take the people that we have in our lives or that we haven't even met yet for granted."

Students of all ages were awarded for their writing talents too. They focused on what the day means to them.

Veterans in the audience were also honored as they stood to represent their military branch.

