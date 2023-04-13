Pueblo D60 career fair Friday, looking to hire qualified candidates on the spot

PUEBLO, CO — On Friday, Pueblo's biggest school district will host its second annual career fair from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Central High School in the Gymnasium.

Members of the District 60 Human Resources Department and school representatives will be there to interview you and see if your talents will help benefit Pueblo's students and their futures.

The district is looking to hire classroom teachers, school counselors, custodians, tutors, and substitute teachers. In some cases, career fair applicants may receive a job offer on the spot.

The school district says it offers benefits such as a four-day work week, up to 12 excused leave days per contract, and summer, winter, and spring breaks off.

