Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo D60 career fair Friday, looking to hire qualified candidates on the spot

District 60 says the vast majority of their employees are vaccinated
KOAA News 5
The outside of School District 60 in Pueblo
District 60 says the vast majority of their employees are vaccinated
Posted at 2:51 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 16:51:35-04

PUEBLO, CO — On Friday, Pueblo's biggest school district will host its second annual career fair from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Central High School in the Gymnasium.

Members of the District 60 Human Resources Department and school representatives will be there to interview you and see if your talents will help benefit Pueblo's students and their futures.

The district is looking to hire classroom teachers, school counselors, custodians, tutors, and substitute teachers. In some cases, career fair applicants may receive a job offer on the spot.

The school district says it offers benefits such as a four-day work week, up to 12 excused leave days per contract, and summer, winter, and spring breaks off.
____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards