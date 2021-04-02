Pueblo D60 breaks ground on new East High School location

PUEBLO — A new era is starting in Pueblo East High School's history.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Thursday to start work on the new campus.

The new school was made possible because of a bond measure that passed in 2019.

"I think it is a good new start for everyone. It is good to see us getting a new school and have the history live on," sophomore Kayla Valdez said.

East is one of five new schools that will be built in Pueblo School District 60. The new East campus is expected to open by fall of 2023.