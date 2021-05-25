Watch
Pueblo Crime Stoppers hosting golf tournament to raise money

Posted at 10:55 PM, May 24, 2021
PUEBLO — Pueblo Crime Stoppers needs your help.

The group decided not to do hold their "B-Street Bash" this year due to the pandemic. Now they are hosting a golf tournament and a 5k to raise money to support crime tip rewards.

The golf tournament will be on July 23 at the Desert Hawk course in Pueblo West and the 5k run-walk will be on September 18 at City Park.

The group hopes to raise $12,000.

"This is how Crime Stoppers makes its money and is able to pay rewards for tips that come in and go to the different police departments, the sheriff, or the State Patrol. That's how we can pay our rewards out," Chuck Granato said.

If you would like to participate in these events, check out the Pueblo Crime Stoppers site or social media pages.

