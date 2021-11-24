Watch
Pueblo County's Courthouse Lighting is back

Fireworks will light up downtown Pueblo "honoring healthcare - frontline essential workers"
Pueblo County Facebook Page
Flyer by Pueblo County promoting the 2021 Courthouse Lighting.
The Courthouse Lighting began in 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according courthouselights.com
Posted at 5:27 PM, Nov 23, 2021
PUEBLO — Pueblo County will host the annual Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting on Tuesday starting at 5:00 pm, with fireworks at 7:00 pm.

This year's light ceremony "will honor Pueblo's Healthcare Employees - Frontline Employees - Essential Workers with a fireworks show coordinated to music and a beautiful Courthouse Christmas tree decorated with thousand of LED lights" according to the event's website.

On a Facebook post October 1 (below) promoting the event, comments flooded in from community members calling the event "ironic" as many healthcare workers recently lost their jobs when choosing not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

One group, Pueblo Stands Up, is expected to host a "rally" during the lighting ceremony. One organizer of the rally told News 5 it is a chance to advocate for healthcare workers who lost their jobs as a result of the vaccine mandate, and who want their local government officials to step in and help them.

Flyer for the rally posted to the Pueblo Stands Up Facebook page.

Pueblo County is not requiring their employees be vaccinated and does not have a mask mandate implemented at the courthouse.

The County did not instate the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, or any other positions throughout the county.

