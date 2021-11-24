Pueblo County's Courthouse Lighting is back

PUEBLO — Pueblo County will host the annual Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting on Tuesday starting at 5:00 pm, with fireworks at 7:00 pm.

This year's light ceremony "will honor Pueblo's Healthcare Employees - Frontline Employees - Essential Workers with a fireworks show coordinated to music and a beautiful Courthouse Christmas tree decorated with thousand of LED lights" according to the event's website.

On a Facebook post October 1 (below) promoting the event, comments flooded in from community members calling the event "ironic" as many healthcare workers recently lost their jobs when choosing not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

One group, Pueblo Stands Up, is expected to host a "rally" during the lighting ceremony. One organizer of the rally told News 5 it is a chance to advocate for healthcare workers who lost their jobs as a result of the vaccine mandate, and who want their local government officials to step in and help them.

Pueblo County is not requiring their employees be vaccinated and does not have a mask mandate implemented at the courthouse.

The County did not instate the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, or any other positions throughout the county.