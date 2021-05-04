Pueblo County United Way offering grants to local non-profits

PUEBLO COUNTY — The United Way of Pueblo County has money available for local non-profits.

The organization said three grants are available to help people with mental health, senior services, bills, and to people who are facing homelessness or poverty.

"Well anytime we can fund our nonprofit partners is a good day and these are dollars that are so important to the services that are offered in our community," Shanna Farmer with the United Way said.

Applications for these grants can be found on the Pueblo County United Way webpage.

The deadline for applications is May 30th.