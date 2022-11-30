Pueblo County, there is a new Sheriff in town

PUEBLO, CO — There is a new Sheriff in town in Pueblo County.

Sheriff David Lucero won his election a few weeks ago. This is the first time in 16 years Pueblo has a new Sheriff.

Lucero is no outsider to Pueblo as he has been with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office for 18 years.

Some of the goals that Lucero has over the next four years include recruiting more deputies to the jail and patrol units, bringing down the theft crime numbers and having more community meetings to figure out what the public's needs are for the sheriff's office.

"That relationship between the law enforcement agency has to have that mutual respect and mutual trust that is how we are going to reduce crime in this community," said Sheriff David Lucero.

Lucero replaces former Sheriff Kirk Taylor who didn't seek re-election after he was appointed as U.S. Marshal for Colorado

