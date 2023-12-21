Pueblo County testing for harmful chemicals in drinking water

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) are starting to test private water wells for Pfas.

These chemicals are used in many products like cookware, shampoo, dental floss, makeup and drinking water.

Long term exposure could lead to immune system diseases, birth defects and various cancers.

PDPHE officials say there may be some concern of Pfas coming from El Paso County.

"The water doesn't stop flowing at the county line and so we definitely were excited for this chance," said a PDPHE project manager Scott Cowan.

Cowan said there is more concern in industrial areas along I-25 and Highway 50.

Pfas from firefighting foam used by Peterson Space Force Base was previously found in groundwater in Security-Widefield. Steps have since been taken to mitigate that contamination.

The state's health department helped fund PDPHE's Pfas testing program. Up to 165 private water wells in Pueblo County are expected to be tested by June.

PDPHE can test your drinking water for free. To see if you qualify, click here.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.