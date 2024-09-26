Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help to identify remains

PUEBLO, Colo. — It's been two years since the skeletal remains of an unidentified man were found in a field near Avondale.

Investigators are still trying to find information about his identity.

DNA testing has been performed, but his identity remains unknown.

Investigators are now working with CBI and the Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter to do Forensic Investigative Genetic Geneology, which may help identify possible family members; however, this process will take quite a bit of time.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify the man in the meantime.

A forensic artist from Florida has developed reconstruction photos that may give a clue to his identity.

Forensic analysis suggests that he is a Caucasian man between the ages of 30-50.

The artist did include alternative hairstyles as it is unknown what he may have looked like.

His hair and eye color are unknown.

It is also unknown if he had any piercings or tattoos.

Anyone with any information about his identity is encouraged to call Detective Vanessa Simpson at 719-583-6436.

