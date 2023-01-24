Pueblo County Sheriff's Office seeking ACOVA applicants

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is looking for volunteers to join ACOVA of Pueblo.

The department is looking for energetic, empathetic, caring, and compassionate people who are looking to help their fellow community members in crisis.

A Community Organization for Victim Assistance (ACOVA) helps victims of crime or any other resident in crisis regardless of background.

Volunteers will have 40 hours of combined in-person and online training. Given equipment and resources for the job and be partnered with a seasoned volunteer during the training process.

All volunteers will have flexible scheduling options.

You can either attend the application/interview event on January 30th. Details are below.

920 N. Main Street 8:30 am - 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm 4:30 pm.

Can't make it in person? Call 719 583-6434 or 719-553-2460 to schedule an appointment. You can also fill out an application online.

