Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Salt Creek neighborhood

Pueblo County Suspicious Death
KOAA
Pueblo County Suspicious Death
Posted at 4:20 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 18:20:42-05

PUEBLO COUNTY — Deputies in Pueblo County are investigating a suspicious death on Valencia Road in the Salt Creek neighborhood.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, there's no threat to the public.

No other details were made available.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation