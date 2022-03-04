Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death in Salt Creek neighborhood

PUEBLO COUNTY — Deputies in Pueblo County are investigating a suspicious death on Valencia Road in the Salt Creek neighborhood.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, there's no threat to the public.

No other details were made available.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Breaking: Deputies investigating a suspicious death on Valencia Rd in Salt Creek neighborhood. No threat to the public. No further details at this time. pic.twitter.com/oXoG304aK3 — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 4, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.