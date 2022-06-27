Watch Now
Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death at Pueblo West home

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jun 27, 2022
PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a female was found dead in a home in Pueblo West Monday morning.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to the 600 block of E. Clarion Drive for a report of an unresponsive female.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim who was deceased. The death is considered suspicious due to the age of the victim.

The victim's identity, age and cause of death will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no danger to the public.

No other information has been released.

