PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a female was found dead in a home in Pueblo West Monday morning.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to the 600 block of E. Clarion Drive for a report of an unresponsive female.

When deputies arrived, they located the victim who was deceased. The death is considered suspicious due to the age of the victim.

The victim's identity, age and cause of death will be released at a later time by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no danger to the public.

No other information has been released.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating suspicious death after female found deceased in a Pueblo West home today. Death is considered suspicious due to age of victim. No danger to the public. More info click https://t.co/2Ju9a6YdX7 pic.twitter.com/dhFIQsnYoA — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) June 27, 2022

_____

