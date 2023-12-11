Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal head-on accident in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into a fatal traffic accident that happened over the weekend, according to a news release from the sheriff's office Monday.

According to the office, deputies responded to the intersection of W. Locoweed Drive and W. Carrizo Springs around 4 p.m. following a head-on collision Saturday. Deputies arrived to find what appeared to be an accident involving two trucks.

Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies believe that a Chevy Silverado was driving east on W. Carrizo Springs when the driver of a Ford F250 coming the opposite direction crossed the double line, striking the Silverado head-on in an attempt to pass another vehicle.

Deputies arrived at the scene where live-saving measures were attempted on the 64-year-old driver of the Chevy Silverado. He died at the scene from his injuries.

The sheriff's office says that the driver of the Ford F250 a 35-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the Ford F250, a 27-year-old woman was flown to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the two occupants of the Ford F250 is unknown at the time of publishing this article.

While the accident is still being investigated, the sheriff's office says that they are considering excessive speed, drugs or alcohol, and unsafe passing as factors in this crash. No other details about charges or the identities of the people involved in the accident have been released at this time.

