Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting at KOA north of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon after a man was shot.

The sheriff's office says a man was shot multiple times and had to be flown to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies responded to the KOA near I-25 and Purcell Boulevard around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports of the shooting.

When they arrived they immediately located the suspect and took the man into custody without incident. Sheriff's office deputies are currently questioning the suspect about what led up to the shooting.

The sheriff's office says they have recovered the firearm used in the shooting and no one else was injured. There is no threat to the community.

No information will be provided by the sheriff's office at this time about what led up to the shooting. The identities of the two men were not released at this time.

