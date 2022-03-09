Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigates death involving vehicle

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death involving a vehicle in a St. Charles Mesa neighborhood.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when deputies responded to 25th Lane and Webb Court for a possible traffic accident at 11:25 a.m.

Once on the scene, deputies learned a female passenger in an SUV traveling south on 25th Lane, fell from a moving vehicle.

The woman suffered fatal injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The name of the victim and the cause of death will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Because of the investigation, a portion of 25th Lane from Parkview Drive to Hillside Road was closed for several hours.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

No other information was made available.

