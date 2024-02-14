Pueblo County Sheriff's Office implements new VR simulation technology training

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new virtual reality training simulator.

The presentation on Feb. 13. at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office showcased the technological step forward the agency is trying to take forward.

The simulator is aimed to help police officers learn de-escalation techniques in real world scenarios, all the while being in a safe and controlled environment.

The realism of the simulation makes it possible for officers to gauge how people can react in high stress situations, and the efforts they can make to make sure the tension is eased between both parties.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has become the first agency in Colorado to implement the new technology, and one of the few agencies nationwide.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.