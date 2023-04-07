Pueblo County Sheriff's Office hosting a drug take-back day in April

PUEBLO, CO — Time for that spring cleaning? Clean out those medicine cabinets of unused, unwanted, and/or outdated prescription medications and bring them to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's Drug Take Back on Sat. April 22.

Deputies with the sheriff's office will be collecting unwanted medications from 10-2 p.m. at the below locations:



Pueblo County Sheriff's Substation (Pueblo West) - 320 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.

Pueblo Rural Fire Department - 29912 US Hwy 50

Valley Market - 4493 Bent Brothers Blvd. in Colorado City

