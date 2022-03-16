Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office donates equipment to Ukraine

PUEBLO COUNTY — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced they are donating more than 80 ballistic vests that will be used to assist the Ukrainian military in their war with Russia.

“These vests have been replaced and were planned for destruction, but they are still fine ballistically and they are still capable of saving lives,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “When we received word from the state they were collecting surplus body armor for Ukraine, we were happy to donate to this cause.”

The Sheriff's Office says that the Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs reached out to law enforcement agencies throughout the state and asked for donations or surplus of body armor for Ukraine.

In total, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office donated 83 ballistic vests, including 18 heavy-duty, higher grade vests formerly used by SWAT team members.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.