Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrests man allegedly involved in deadly shooting Thursday night

COLORADO CITY — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Jason Valdez for his alleged connection to a murder from Thursday night.

Police say officers responded to a call about a shooting around 7:00 p.m. in the 3700 block of Colorado Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a local hospital. Despite medical treatment, he died from his injuries. He has not been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office at this time.

According to police, Valdez was living in the residence on Colorado Boulevard and allegedly shot the unidentified man. He was arrested for second-degree murder, and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, but the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says that no additional information will be released at this time.

