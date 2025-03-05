Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Announces $1,000 Scholarship for Local High School Seniors

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced that the County Sheriffs of Colorado (CSOC) will award a $1,000 scholarship to a local high school senior in Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the CSOC, the state Sheriffs Association, established the scholarship program in 1978, making this the 47th year of the scholarships.

The Sheriff's Office said the scholarship recipients are chosen based on different criteria, including leadership, merit, character, involvement, and career purpose.

So, what this means for Pueblo senior students is that any legal permanent resident of Pueblo County enrolled in or applying to a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in Colorado as a full-time or part-time student is eligible to apply.

The Sheriff's Office says there is no restriction on the course of study or training and no restrictions placed upon applications based on race, creed, age, sex, or national origin.

The application is available on the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office website, and completed applications can be submitted to the PCSO office at 909 Court Street or the PCSO substation located at 320 East Joe Martinez Boulevard or mailed to Alyssa U-Her-Nik at 909 Court Street, Pueblo, CO, 81003.

The deadline for applications is March 17 at 5 p.m.

