Pueblo County Sheriff's Emergency Services rescues horse that fell into a septic tank

PUEBLO WEST — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services saved a horse from a collapsed septic tank in Pueblo West on Saturday.

The sheriff's office says this rescue was in collaboration with, Pueblo West Fire, Pueblo West Metro District, Community Animal Rescue Team (CART), and a local veterinarian.

According to the sheriff's office, the horse was in "chest-deep sewage" with her head and front hooves sticking out above ground. They say she was "wet, cold, and shaking from being in the frigid liquid."

A local veterinarian was able to sedate the horse, and rescuers secured her with tow straps around her belly and under her front legs.

Then, using a truck-mounted crane, she was lifted out of the collapsed tank and was later reported to be "on her feet and doing well."

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone involved for the "great teamwork."





