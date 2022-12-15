Watch Now
Pueblo County Sheriff seeking information on these clothing articles and accessories

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
Pueblo County Sheriff is seeking any information on these items or the owner of these items found near human skeletal remains near Rye, CO.
Posted at 3:18 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 17:20:51-05

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff is asking if anyone has information on these clothing articles or any information about who they may belong to.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for public help as the items were discovered near human skeletal remains in a remote area near Rye.

The Pueblo County Coroner is actively working with the Sheriff's Office to identify the skeletal remains.

If you recognize any of these items or know who they may belong to, contact PCSO Investigations at (719) 583-6400 or after hours call the non-emergent line at (719) 583-6250
