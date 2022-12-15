Pueblo County Sheriff seeking information on these clothing articles and accessories

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff is asking if anyone has information on these clothing articles or any information about who they may belong to.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for public help as the items were discovered near human skeletal remains in a remote area near Rye.

Do you recognize any of these items?

We are seeking help in identifying who these items may belong to as they were recently found near some human skeletal remains in a remote area near Rye. An investigation is ongoing. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/YBytpkjLpQ — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) December 15, 2022

The Pueblo County Coroner is actively working with the Sheriff's Office to identify the skeletal remains.

If you recognize any of these items or know who they may belong to, contact PCSO Investigations at (719) 583-6400 or after hours call the non-emergent line at (719) 583-6250

