Pueblo County Sheriff investigating former middle school coach for sexual misconduct, looking for victims

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a former Pueblo middle school volleyball coach and paraprofessional with their connection to the sexual assault of a student.

The department says they are investigating the sexual assault of a student by a man employed with Pueblo District 70 from August 2021, through November 2022.

Officials say the man has also communicated with students through social media.

No arrests have been made in this investigation.

Detectives think that there could be multiple victims and are looking for anyone who has been a victim or know someone who may know someone who was a victim.

If you or anyone you know has information contact the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office investigations unit at (719) 583-6400 or after-hours and weekends call (719) 583-6250.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.