Pueblo County rescinds health order, lifting all local restrictions

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) rescinded the local health order Monday, lifting all local requirements for businesses and events.

The department said the local order was rescinded to align with most recent state executive and public health orders. The changes went into effect immediately.

The only restrictions will be those directed by the State or Federal government in their current or subsequent orders.

Businesses may choose to implement restrictions such as mask-wearing in their establishment, but it is not required, the health department said in its announcement.

Evetts added, “This pandemic is not over, COVID-19 is still circulating in Pueblo County and across the nation, and until more individuals are vaccinated, we should continue to take actions that prevent the spread of the disease. Vaccines are widely available in our community now and they are free. I encourage those who have not been vaccinated who are eligible, those age 12 and above, to get the vaccine. The greater the number of those vaccinated in our community, the less likely we will have future surges in cases, hospitalizations, or deaths.”

Despite dropping the current health order, the health department saidPueblo is moving forward with the following:

Encouraging community members to protect themselves with a vaccination

Masks are not required, yet encouraged when not vaccinated or around others who do not live in your household.

In schools, masks are to be worn per state executive order D2021 103.

Isolation and quarantine continue per federal and state disease reporting requirements and to reduce the spread of disease.

PDPHE will continue to monitor COVID-19 illness in the community, including closely monitoring hospitalizations to determine the severity of COVID-19 infections. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment does have the authority to require additional restrictions if necessary.

Businesses can make the decision and set more restrictive requirements, even if they are not required by the county or state.

Under 500 people may gather without restrictions, per Second Amended Colorado Public Health Order 20-38.

The health department said that currently, 48.4% of eligible individuals age 16 and up have received the vaccine in Pueblo County.

Find more information from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment here: PDPHE