Pueblo County needs volunteers for food distribution program

PUEBLO COUNTY — Pueblo County needs help addressing a critical need.

Volunteers are needed for the Commodities Program, which helps to distribute more than three million pounds of food per year to people in need.

"Since COVID started, we lost most of our volunteers because they are elderly. So we are always looking for volunteers to help us fill those spots, fill the cars with boxes, to help us build the boxes, to help us deliver," Program Manager Tanya Gurule said.

The hours for volunteers are flexible.

If you would like more information on the volunteer program, visit Commodity Supplemental Food Program.