Pueblo County Man seriously burned in RV fire

PUEBLO — A Pueblo County man was flown to a Denver hospital after being badly burned in an RV fire Monday night.

The Pueblo County Sheriffs' office said that the 51-year-old man had just finished cooking in his RV when it burst into flames.

Pueblo County Deputies responded to the call around 11:00 pm and upon arrival, the RV located in the Wildhorse neighborhood in northern Pueblo, was completely in flames.

The man and his two dogs were the only occupants of the RV. According to the man he and one of his dogs were able to escape the flames however it is believed the other dog died in the fire.

The man was transported to a local hospital for serious burn issues before being flown to a Denver hospital for further treatment. There is no update as to his current condition.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but at this time it was believed to be accidental.

