Pueblo County High School hosts marching band showcase

PUEBLO — It's that time of year again. Pueblo County High School hosts the 5th Annual Southern Colorado Marching Showcase on Monday, October 11th.

This year 11 high school marching bands will perform. These marching bands largely feature from southern Colorado, and many of these bands face unique challenges with marching in rural areas.

PCHS Band Director Josh Muller highlighted that "this event is a celebration of the students' hard work."

Typically, in other competitive marching band events, bands are warming up while others are performing. “In this show we will all warm up before the first band and then all bands go to the stands and get to cheer on their fellow band members from other schools,” said Muller. “This is the most bands we have had in this event.”

The event will have 5 judges from around the state.

The Colorado State University – Pueblo Marching Band will perform for the audience to close out the event.

Bands scheduled to perform (not in this order):

Pueblo Central High School

Buena Vista High School Marching Band

La Junta Tiger Pride Band

Florence Howling Husky Pride

Pride of South Colt Nation Marching Band

Pride of the East Side Marching Band

Centennial Mighty Bulldog Marching Band

Pueblo West High School Marching Band

Pueblo County Hornet Marching Band

Canon City Tiger Pride Marching Band

Fountain Ft Carson Trojan Marching Band

When and Where: Monday, October 11th 6pm-9pm at Pueblo County Hornet Stadium

Prices: Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for kids, seniors, and military.

