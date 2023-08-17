Pueblo County Fire hosts mass casualty incident exercise Thursday

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Fire chiefs are hosting a mass casualty incident exercise Thursday to test their ability to respond to an emergency in the county.

The event is going to test the Pueblo County Mass Casualty Incident Plan that was created in 2019 by Pueblo County fire chiefs. The exercise will kick off at 9:00 a.m. and will wrap up in the early afternoon.

Responders will be wearing full protective equipment and will surround the area. There will also be mock victims who will be wearing realistic make-up to look as if they just encountered a tragedy.

Emergency vehicles will surround downtown Pueblo. There will also be emergency vehicles at Parkview Health Systems' main hospital and St. Mary Corwin Hospital. Helicopters may also be visible.

“It’s important to get everybody together to make sure that we are on the same page, that we are using the same lingo, that we are using the same radio channels and that we have access to those radio channels so that when we are in a mass casualty incident like this that we have good communication and we follow up on the plans that we have in our county,” said Timothy J Trujillo, Pueblo Fire Department’s public information officer.

Be aware, traffic might be blocked in some areas, especially down by the rail yard by the Arkansas River, in downtown Pueblo.

