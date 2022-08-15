Pueblo County Fire Chiefs to hold training exercise this month

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Fire Chiefs are planning an MCI exercise known as a Mass Casualty Incident training for Thursday, August 18th.

The training is designed to test the Pueblo County Mass Causality Incident response plan created in 2019 and recently updated this year.

“We look forward to testing the County plans and procedures as we work together with our community partners in responding to MCI events,” said Mike Furney, Rural Fire Chief. “This exercise gives us an opportunity to demonstrate those plans and procedures and make adjustments to them if needed.”

The training will simulate a propane tank explosion at Giodone's outdoor concert venue located at 23344 E Highway 50 in Pueblo.

Expect to see exercise-related activity along Highway 50. There will be first responders in full protective equipment and mock accident victims with realistic-looking injuries. Do not worry as these injuries are makeup known as moulage.

Be aware of your surroundings as there will be emergency equipment deployed on the scene at Giodone's, as well as Parkview Main and St.Mary Corwin hospitals.

For more information on the exercise, contact Bryan Ware, Fire Chief, Exercise Director, Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District, (719) 485-2367, or Jill Laca, Beulah Fire Public Information Officer at (719) 850-3422.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.