Pueblo County Fair is back Friday, plenty of fun events around

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Fair, a ten-day event where youth from 4-H and FFA show off their livestock, makes its return Friday.

There are also events for shooting sports, as well as pantry and horticulture exhibits. The ages of the kids range from eight to eighteen.

The Pueblo County Fair will be at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004. Starting on July 14 and running through July 23, attendees may enjoy free admission to the fair.

Pre-fair activities begin on July 7 - July 9, 2023.



Friday is the "Shotgun, Trap, and Skeet Competition."

Saturday is the "Archery Competition" and the "Air Rifle and Air Pistol Competition."

Sunday is the ".22 Rifle and Pistol Competition" and "Muzzleloader Competition."

Most competitions start at 8:00 a.m., after registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The Pueblo County Fair will be held July 14 - 23, most days generally starting at 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The Pueblo County Fair's website has a daily schedule with all competitions, events, and shows, along with their times and locations.

Various horse shows occur throughout the first weekend, but are not the only ones.

The "Outdoor Skills Shooting Sports Contest" will be on Saturday, July 15, at 9:00 a.m., with the location to be determined. The "2023 Heart of the Rockies Texas Longhorn Show" will occur in the Livestock Pavilion at 10:00 a.m.

"See some of the best longhorns in the area. Guaranteed to be fun for the entire family!" said the Pueblo County Fair.

On Sunday, July 16, the Events Center will hold the "4-H General and Consumer Science Exhibit" and the "Community Open Class Exhibit," which has open entry to the public.

Monday, July 17, the "Dairy Goat Show" will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Livestock Pavilion. Animal inspections and stalling will occur as more livestock arrive at the fairgrounds on that day or Tuesday.

Tuesday, July 18, the "Rabbit Show" will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Livestock Pavilion, and the "Poultry Show" will start at 2:00 p.m. in the Sheep & Sine Barn. The "Dog Show" will also be at 9:30 a.m. in the Ag palace.

Wednesday, July 19, the "Swine Show" will begin at 8:00 a.m. The "Beef Show" will start at 5:00 p.m. Both events are in the Livestock Pavilion.

Thursday, July 20, the "Sheep Show" begins at 8:00 a.m., and the "Goat Show" starts at noon. Both events are in the Livestock Pavilion.

The Livestock Pavilion/Horse Arena will host an "Animal Costume Contest" at 3:30 p.m. Don't forget about that evening's Family Barn Dance as well!

Friday, July 21, the "Rocky Mountain Charity Classic Miniature Horse Show" begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Horse Arena. A petting zoo will be in the Livestock Pavilion from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Livestock Pavilion will host additional activities throughout the day, including the "Livestock Pee-Wee Show" at 11:00 a.m., the "Stick Horse Event" at noon, and the "Barnyard Olympics" at 5:00 p.m.

The "Fashion Revue Show & Awards" in the Events Center will begin at 6:30 p.m.

One of the last days of the Pueblo County Fair is Saturday, July 22; the "Showcase Sale" starts at 12:30 p.m. At 2:00 p.m., the "Round Robin Awards Presentation" and scholarship awards will be handed out.

Cody Cozz will perform a concert Saturday night at the PB & T Tent. Tickets cost $20 and may be bought at the door with cash or a check; debit or credit cards are not accepted. You can also purchase tickets at the Pueblo County CSU Extension Office, 701 Court Street, Suite C.

Many 4-H and FFA members have put in a lot of work to compete in the Pueblo County Fair, whether in shooting sports, animal care, or the preparation of their exhibit entries.

You can help make the most of these opportunities by participating in the many 4-H and FFA activities scheduled for the Pueblo County Fair.

