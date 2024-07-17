Pueblo County District 70 reports a data breach and ransomware incident

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 reports that they experienced a data breach and ransomware incident.

The breach may have compromised the personal information and records of current and former students and staff.

The incident took place sometime around Apr. 27 but was not discovered until May 17. The incident remains under investigation and is believed to have affected student records from 1991-2006 and staff records from an unspecified time up until now.

"We take the privacy and security of our community's information extremely seriously," said Ronda Rein, Superintendent of Pueblo County School District 70. "We are working diligently with cybersecurity experts to fully understand the scope of this incident and to strengthen our systems against future threats."

District 70 warns all current and former students to take precautionary measures by monitoring credit reports and financial statements, considering a credit freeze or fraud alert, and be aware of any suspicious forms of contact.

For more information or assistance you can contact the D70 IT team at 719-549-6121

