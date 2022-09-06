Pueblo County deputies in negotiations with barricaded man

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's office issued an emergency alert for Law enforcement activity Tuesday for people living on Norman Lane, near the south side Walmart in Pueblo.

The sheriff's office says the alert was issued after a man barricaded himself inside his home. The deputies originally went to the home to serve an eviction notice.

The Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called in to continue negotiations with the man.

At this time there has been no shelter in place order, and the Pueblo County Sheriffs' Office says there is no immediate threat to the public.

This is a developing story and News5 will update it as more details become available.

_____

