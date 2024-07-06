Pueblo County Coroner identifies woman killed in June shooting

PUEBLO — Pueblo County Coroner, Brian Cotter, has identified a woman who was killed in a June shooting in Pueblo.

The shooting that occurred on the evening of June 29, left two women injured, one was later pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The coroner says 65-year-old Elaine J. Masias was the woman who died of her injuries at the hospital. The coroner says it was a gunshot wound.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Northern Avenue at about 9:30 on Friday, June 29. When they arrived they found two women suffering from injuries.

Masias' death is being investigated as a homicide.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Kenneth Cole at 719-601-7226. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867). If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

