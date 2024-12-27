Pueblo County Coroner identifies the man who died in a shooting on Thursday morning

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Coroner identified the man who died in a shooting on Thursday morning.

He was identified as 45-year-old David Modesto Trujillo.

On Thursday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 1100 Blk of Egan Ave.

Police say that two people had been shot. One was Trujillo, who passed away on the scene after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound.

The other person who was injured was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

The status of the injured person is currently unknown, but this is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you when more information is released.





