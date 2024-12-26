Pueblo County Coroner identifies man at center of Suspicious Death Investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man at the center of a Suspicious Death Investigation on Christmas Eve.

The Pueblo County Coroner says 34-year-old Eric Anthony Tress was found dead at a residence along North Main Street on Christmas Eve. The Pueblo Police Department is conducting a suspicious death investigation but has not released much information following the discovery.

I reached out to the Pueblo Police Department who told me Tress's autopsy is scheduled for Friday, and once a pathologist can identify the cause and manner of death the department will review the evidence and make the determination on if a crime has been committed.

BACKGROUND

The Pueblo Police Department said they are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the Northside neighborhood of Pueblo.

The department says the call came in around 11:15 a.m. Christmas Eve, officers responded to a house near West 24th Street and North Main Street.

Details about the investigation are limited at this time but the department tells me that detectives with the Special Victims Unit are on scene investigating and will be in the area for the next couple of hours.

