Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder sounding the alarm on increase in property fraud

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder's Office is alerting property owners because of an increase in potential fraud in both mortgage and property deeds across the nation.

The Clerk's Recording Department is providing a safeguard for property owners. The owner will be notified when the exact name on public records is listed as either the Grantor or the Grantee.

This seeks to provide an early warning system for property owners to take action if something isn't right. Pueblo County says people sometimes file fraudulent deeds, mortgages, or other liens without the owner knowing.

They say politicians, elected officials, judges, and older people are often targeted, and they could be at risk.

"In the past, the only way the public found out about it was if they wanted to sell the house or the property then they would find out a lien was filed against their house, wondering where it came from," said Jeff Chostner, the District Attorney for the 10th Judicial District. "So, the clerk being proactive on this hopefully can nip these things in the bud."

Officials say you should check to make sure your property documents are accurate, and that nothing has changed. One red flag is if you stop receiving your property taxes.

For more information, you can call the Recording Department at (719)583-6629 or email them at recordings@pueblocounty.us.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.