Pueblo could introduce a downtown Entertainment District

PUEBLO — A portion of downtown Pueblo could soon allow the consumption of liquor outdoors in an area called the "Entertainment District."

A new proposal suggests the creation of "Liquor Entertainment Districts" to help boost business for local bars and establishments. The proposal outlines several Promotional Associations (PA) operating separate Common Consumption Areas (CCA) in one Entertainment District. These sections could overlap in the Entertainment District or stand alone. There will also be barriers and other safety provisions.

While this sounds fun, there are a few restrictions.

The Entertainment District will have to be a maximum size of 100 acres that is closed to traffic and the liquor must be consumed inside the permitted sections. It will also have to be attached to a licensed liquor vendor. Alcoholic beverages will be limited to 16-ounce drink sizes, the containers must be disposable, and visitors/vendors must comply with the proposed operating hours of 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Also, people can still be punished for public drunkenness, loitering, and underage drinking. Additionally, there will be an application fee for businesses and vendors looking to support an Entertainment District that could range from $700 to over $1,000.

This concept is adopted from a resolution presented to the City of Trinidad in 2017. If it is approved, the recommended site for Pueblo's Entertainment District will be in historic downtown near the Riverwalk.

The city is hoping to introduce the Entertainment District at popular events in Pueblo like Oktoberfest, Arts & Craft Sales, Seafood Festival, Juneteenth, July Fourth, and other occasions.

At this time, it's unclear when the Pueblo City Council will formally vote on the proposal.