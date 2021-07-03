Watch
Pueblo Cooperative Care holding underwear drive for mobile shower program

PUEBLO — A non-profit in Pueblo needs help with a critical need.

Pueblo Cooperative Care is running low on underwear to give to people who are in need, so they have started an underwear drive for their mobile shower program.

"The ability to clean or wash your laundry isn't as prominent in most camps, so they wear their underwear sometimes two and three weeks at a time. Not healthy or hygienic in any means," Corry Higbee with Pueblo Cooperative Care said.

For more information on how to donate, visit the Pueblo Cooperative Care website.

