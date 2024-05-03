Pueblo Cooperative Care has started a mobile shower program

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Cooperative Care has released a new resource to help those who are in need of cleaning themselves to have access to free mobile showers.

The program will offer these showers alongside several other resources, including haircuts and other grooming, clothes, and food.

"It's such a tremendous, great first step. It gives them dignity. It gives them, it changes their confidence, they're smiling. It helps them. Some people have jobs so they can get to work. Some go to school and it just changes their whole attitude throughout the day," said Wayne Brown of Pueblo Cooperative Care.

The showers will have rotating locations and any information regarding their position can be found on the Pueblo Cooperative Care Facebook.

The showers will be available every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the exception of holidays.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.