Pueblo Cooperative Care expanding services in Pueblo West

PUEBLO — A group in Pueblo that helps people in need is expanding.

Pueblo Cooperative Care, southern Colorado's largest emergency crisis center, wants to provide more services to Pueblo West.

The organization said it has seen a need in Pueblo West based on its Nutrition on Wheels program and emergency crews have seen.

A dedicated group will now be assigned to helping people in Pueblo West.

"It's important to expand in Pueblo West because our objective is to help people improve their quality of life," Corry Higbee with Pueblo Cooperative Care said.

The organization also said it is considering building a second location in Pueblo West.