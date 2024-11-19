Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen preparing for free pre-Thanksgiving dinner

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen is having a pre-Thanksgiving dinner next Wednesday, November 27 to bring the community together.

The dinner is free and open to anyone who needs a warm meal or a sense of holiday connection. It's all thanks to the help of volunteers and donations from all over the Pueblo community.

"We'll start at 10," said Kathy Cline, Director of the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen. "We're going to have the turkey dinner with all the fixings, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, more than likely, or corn. We're hoping to have enough pumpkin pies to do that."

The Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen is on West 7th Street, which is located a few blocks north of downtown Pueblo.

___





Two 14-year-olds arrested for a string of smash-and-grab burglaries in Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) have arrested two 14-year-old boys who they say are connected to several recent smash-and-grab burglaries. The teens were taken into custody on November 8 and are being held in the Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center. Two arrests have been made in connection to smash-and-grabs across Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.