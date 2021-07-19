Pueblo community overflows Blessing Boxes with donations

PUEBLO — Pueblo's community members are overflowing Blessing Boxes with donations, so many that there is enough to spare.

GT Davis began the Blessing Box movement on Christmas 2020, not knowing how big the little food pantries would become.

“I’ve never been so attached to a community as I have now and it just grows as people donate," said Davis, who moved down to Pueblo from Denver five years ago.

Davis has a security camera in his yard, where he can see people dropping of nonperishable food items to donate to the Blessing Boxes.

“It’s kind of emotional, it’s becoming emotional cause I sit here and watch people come up and put food in and, I just want to give them all a little hug!”

Recently, Davis noticed that many of the boxes, especially closer to downtown Pueblo, are struggling to stay full. He says he filled a box, filled some others, then drove back by and the previously-full Blessing Box was already empty.

Davis took to the Blessing Box Facebook page to ask for donations and was overwhelmed by the response. He received so many items that he was able to fill every box, and donate some to the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen.

“One of the best things about Pueblo is its sense of community, its sense of family and regardless of who they’re feeding or who they’re helping, everybody is always willing to help everybody else who’s less fortunate," said Helen Benavidez with the soup kitchen.

However, many of the Blessing Boxes throughout town are already empty again. Choose one on the map below to donate, or drop your goods off at Davis's house, 573 South Rogers Drive in Pueblo West.

The Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen is also open 8:30 am - 9:30 am for "continental breakfast" and 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Monday through Saturday to feed lunch to anyone in town who needs food.



