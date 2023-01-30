Watch Now
Pueblo Community Health Center to offer low-cost sports physicals in school-based wellness centers

Natalie Chuck
PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Community Health Center will be offering low-cost sports physicals to Pueblo students from February 21st - 27th.

PCHC announced Monday that students at Pueblo School District 60 or 70, as well as the Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy, will be eligible for the low-cost physicals.

Appointments must be made, as no walk-ins are allowed, you can make that appointment by calling 719-543-8718 and dialing extension 700.

PCHC says that the cost of physicals at all locations is $30, and insurance can be billed if available, and it has been one year since your child's last physical.

Appointments will be available at the PCHC School-Based Wellness Centers at Centennial, Central, East, and Pueblo County High Schools, Chávez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy, as well as PCC Student Health Center.

All patients are required to wear a face covering while in a PCHC clinic.
