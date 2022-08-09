Pueblo community could see more E-Bikes and E-Scooters on trails and pathways

PUEBLO — Pueblo City Council is reviewing a plan to allow Electronic bikes and scooters to have more freedom to ride around Pueblo.

The city has a plan to allow E-bikes and E-scooters on trails and pathways throughout the city with a 20 MPH speed limit intact if the law passes.

"It is designed to make sure there is a consistent experience for riders both within the city and the county of Pueblo West, but its also trying to make sure that there is safe standard in place for the types of vehicles that will be on the trail," said Andrew Hayes of Pueblo Public Works.

Pueblo City Council will vote on the new plan at the end of August.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.