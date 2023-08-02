Pueblo Community College to offer bachelor's in health information management

PUEBLO — Starting this fall, Pueblo Community College will become the only Colorado college to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in health information management.

This new program offering was approved in July by PCC's accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission.

All of the program's courses will be offered online for increased flexibility.

Marianne Horvath will be the coordinator of PCC's health information technology program. Horvath states that graduates of PCC's medical coding and HIT programs will be able to apply their credits toward the HIM bachelor's degree.

Students from other schools may also be able to transfer some or all of their credits toward the program.

Since PCC is seeking additional industry-specific accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education, the first graduates of the new program will be eligible to take the Registered Health Information Administrator credential exam upon completion of the program.

According to Horvath, this opportunity "opens even more doors for career opportunities. When you can say you have an RHIA credential, you can work locally or anywhere in the world."

Prospective students can contact Horvath at 719-549-3197 or marianne.horvath@pueblocc.edu for more information.

