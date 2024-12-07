Pueblo Community College is receiving $2 million for a nursing simulation lab

CAÑON CITY — Walter Schepp, a long-time supporter of Pueblo Community College, donated 2 million dollars to the school's Fremont Campus.

The donation will build the 1.8 million dollar nursing simulation lab and the remaining money will buy the nursing supplies and equipment.

The lab will add an extra 2,700 square feet of "instructional space" for the nursing program. After the space is built, "the college hopes to expand program capacity, build more community partnerships, and provide improved experiential learning for other medical programs."

Schepp and his late wife, Gloria, have been supporters of the Fremont campus since it opened in 2001. As a result, Schepp Hall, the science and nursing labs, was dedicated to them in 2021.

Nursing student Taryn Baird expressed the enthusiasm that the new nursing labs will bring to the program.

“This nursing lab will help my fellow classmates and me gain confidence that we can then use in our professional careers. The skills we learn in the nursing lab will follow us no matter where we go.”



“Walt and Gloria’s dedication and guidance have made a significant impact on our education and personal growth. They have created an environment where we feel safe to make mistakes and practice. Their efforts mean more to us than words can express.”

The State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education is expected to approve the project in December.

The simulation center is projected to open in Fall 2026.





Community Members Voice Opinions About Proposed BUC-EE'S Some residents living near the proposed site of a new Buc-ee's convenience store along I-25 and County Line Road are opposing the company's plans. Palmer Lake community reacts to a potential Buc-ee's location in the town

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.