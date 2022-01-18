Pueblo Community College expanding solar energy curriculum

A bill that was signed into law last June is helping Pueblo Community College expand their solar energy programming. The college has focused on investing in their renewable energy programs and curriculum.

“We have a new learning lab and we recently got some House Bill money from the State of Colorado,” said Jennifer Sherman, Dean of Business and Advanced Technology.

That house bill money provides the school with the opportunity to expand their solar program and add electric vehicle certifications for students.

“We have plans to hire a full-time coordinator of energy programs who can coordinate with subject matter experts, industry boards and we’re starting the development of our new curriculum,” Sherman said.

PCC wants to become a place to help employers needing workers and their current students.

“Our goal is really to diversify our curriculum and really spread out across the whole sector so that we can kind of train for those new economy jobs,” Sherman said.

The professors of energy technology believe the board certification programs now being offered will help students start a career and not just get a job after graduating.

“The NABCEP PV Associate is the basic building block for a student that is serious renewable energy and solar electric in particular,” said Dan Fink, Professor of energy technology at PCC

The school is excited about what the rest of the year has to offer as they continue to invest in the future of the renewable energy industry.

“We are going to be investing in new equipment, new technology and then also consulting with experts through curriculum development to just grow our next level of programming,” said Sherman.