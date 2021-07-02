Pueblo Community College expanding cybersecurity program

PUEBLO — Pueblo Community College is helping fill a major need in the US.

The school has teamed up with "Security Innovations" to expand its cybersecurity program.

The college says there are currently more than 400,000 job openings nationwide in the cybersecurity field and it's one of the biggest needs in Colorado.

"Really this helps in the marketability when they are done with the degree. They are going to have some real-world training so they have gone through some real-world scenarios," Mike Krakow with the program said.

One of the things Security Innovations will provide to PCC is a cyber range, which will give students exercises on how to solve and track cyber attacks.